EPD: Teen driver and passenger hurt during crash with drunk driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a teen driver and his passenger were hurt during a crash where the other driver was more than three times the legal alcohol limit.
It happened Thursday night at Riverside and Governor in Evansville.
Police say while they were speaking with 48-year-old Jemie Robertson, she smelled strongly of alcohol.
They say she had crashed into a car driven by a 16-year-old. He and his passenger were both hurt.
Police say Robertson was taken to the hospital where her BAC tested .246.
She was taken to jail after she was cleared of injuries.
Robertson is facing several charges including driving on suspended license and OMVWI.
