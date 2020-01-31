EPD arrests man after voyeurism investigation at downtown restaurant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department made an arrest in connection with a voyeurism investigation at a downtown restaurant.
On Monday, January 27, a woman called EPD saying that while using the bathroom at Tres Reynas, she discovered a cell phone hidden in the soap dispenser that was recording.
The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Marcos Alberto Ambriz Leon, was arrested on Friday on an attempted voyeurism charge.
EPD tells us that Leon was a part-owner of the restaurant.
EPD officials say that they believe Leon acted alone in the incident and say that neither the other owners or employees were aware that this has been taking place.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.