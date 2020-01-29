Cloudy/A.M. Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy this morning with rain ending by noon as low temps remain above freezing in the mid-30’s. Overcast skies through the day as high temperatures remain in the lower 40’s. Tonight, cloudy skies with high temps in the mid-30’s.
Dry weather all weekend for a change with above normal temperatures. Mostly cloudy and breezy Saturday with high temps in the mid-40’s. Brighter and warmer Sunday as high temperatures surge into the upper 50’s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.