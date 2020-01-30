Clearing and warmer over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Light showers dropped around a tenth of an inch of rain over the Tri-State to bring our January rainfall total to a little over 5 and a half inches, about 2.5″ above normal for the month. Clouds will linger for the first half of Saturday as temperatures climb into the middle 40s. Skies will clear late Saturday as the low drops into the middle 30s on Sunday morning. Sunny and unseasonably mild air will stream in on Sunday and the first part of next week, sending temperatures into the low to middle 60s...about 20 degrees warmer than normal. Rain will return on Tuesday and stick around through most of next week.