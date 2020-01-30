Work on LST Visitors Center nearly finished

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work on the LST Visitors Center on the riverfront is almost finished.
The nearly $4 million project is expected to wrap up in the next month. We took a look inside at what this space will have to offer.
With a welcome desk, visitors can purchase tickets to the museum and a tour of the LST 325 WWII ship.
Sidewalks were widened here on the riverfront to allow for more foot traffic to the visitors center and a drop off lane is being added for schools to come for tours. It's something the city has been working on for years and now it's all coming to life.
“This facility here gets to overlook the old shipyards as well as seeing the LST 325 right outside the windows and I think the tours and the excitement that’s going to come through this just helps build on the overall excitement for downtown,” Managing Architect at Morley Darren Morley says.
The LST has to be de-winterized and then it will start the process of getting moved over here this April with plans of visitors filling this building this spring.
