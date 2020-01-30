Work on Home 2 Suites by Hilton to begin in a few months

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Developers tell us the work on the Home 2 Suites by Hilton is planned to start in late spring or early summer.
Officials with Gulfstream Commercial Services tell us they are still working on the design right now. Renderings should be out in a few weeks.
The extended-stay hotel will likely have about 120 rooms.
According to developers, they are also planning to build an apartment building and parking garage near the hotel.
Work is expected to be finished by April 2021.
