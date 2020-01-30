USDA issued suspension notice to Dewig Meats

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - We are learning about a notice of suspension from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to Dewig Meats in Haubstadt earlier this month.
The notice stems from two incidents observed by a Consumer Safety Inspector while employees were attempting to stun the animals in preparation to be slaughtered.
According to the USDA, these incidents were a violation of the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act.
Federal documents state the first incident happened in October of 2019 when an inspector observed a heifer shackled and hoisted while still conscious.
The second incident was earlier this month. Documents state an inspector observed an employee failed to successfully stun a steer with a captive bolt device on the first try. It had to be used an additional three times.
Dewig Meats did submit corrective actions to the USDA including retraining of all employees involved in the procedures and closer monitoring. The USDA did accept those corrective actions and placed the suspension in abeyance or temporary hold, so Dewig Meats is operating as usual.
The abeyance will remain in effect until inspectors can determine that these corrective measures are being done effectively.
According to representatives of PETA, the group is calling on the Gibson County Prosecutor to review the matter.
