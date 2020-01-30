Reitz Hill Neighborhood Assoc. voice concerns over new homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A home builder wants to put up a five-family dwelling on the westside, but the Neighborhood Association of Reitz Hill is speaking out against the project.
The Reitz Hill Neighborhood Association learned of the plans before an impromptu meeting.
A development that would include five single-family dwellings on the roughly third of an acre lot. It’s a space where current residents are using the area for parking due to limited drive-way space.
“The big issue that we are concerned about is the traffic that this road has," said Reitz Hill Neighborhood Association member Tony Ricketts. “The traffic consists of course by the residents of the neighborhood and also the school corporation.”
Forest Avenue is a major bus route for Reitz High School, including local traffic and parking, snow plows, emergency vehicles, and event parking.
“Really when it comes down to it the style of home isn’t important to us," said Reitz Hill Neighborhood Association President Doreen Hallenberger. “It just keeps going back to the roads not being wide enough for safety. For the kids, for the school buses, for fire trucks and ambulances.”
People in the neighborhood have raised their concerns about the project to EVSC and the mayor’s office. They plan to keep reaching out to as many others as possible.
“He’s going to displace all of the people parking on that vacant lot," Ricketts said. “Which I would guess at any given evening it’s probably 10, 12, 14 cars.”
Ricketts said if this development did go forward, there is one potential compromise that the community may agree to.
“The roads that create Forest Avenue really need to be widened to accommodate the traffic and parking,” Ricketts said.
The contractor gave the neighborhood association a price of $75,000 to buy the land from him. There’s no word yet if the association will go forward with the offer.
