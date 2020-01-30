Proposal made to make Spencer Co. intersection safer

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A troubled intersection is once again in the spotlight.
That intersection is at Orchard Road and Highway 66 right in front of Spencer County High School. It is the same spot where high school senior Jacob Hamilton was killed in 2013 while leaving school.
Hamilton’s parents were there on Wednesday to hear about the proposal that could make this intersection safer.
“If they can get this done and keeps anyone else from losing a child, I think anything is worth the money and putting the time and effort into and I just hope the community is back behind this,” said Jamie Hogston, Hamilton’s mother.
Work is expected to begin in the summer of 2021.
