Plans presented for First Ave. Water Main Replacement Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials laid out plans for the First Avenue Water Main Replacement Project at a special Traveling City Hall meeting on Wednesday.
Crews are set to add nearly 8,000-feet of new water mains along First Avenue in an area that stretches from Diamond Avenue to Ivy Tech Community College.
This project will help boost water supply and distribution.
“A large number of our students rely on public transportation to get into our building as well and we have to consider those businesses next to us and across the street and a lot of our access is close to our neighborhood," explains Ivy Tech Interm Chancellor Kelly Cozart. “Ya know we’re serving up to 4,000 students a semester.”
