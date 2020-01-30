Officials: Golf courses among most expensive operations in city

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Parks and Recreation has had to do plenty of work since acquiring Ben Hawes Park from the state back in 2010 and those efforts aren’t slowing down this year.
Parks and Rec Director Amanda Rogers says the golf course is an expensive operation for the city. But she says so are other facilities.
According to officials, the most expensive properties to operate are the ice rink, Ben Hawes and Hillcrest golf courses, and Smothers Park.
Rogers says this year’s subsidy for Ben Hawes is more than $800,000, but says that number is not unusually high. This year the golf course is needing upgrades and maintenance that will cost up to $500,000.
“We are having to replace a maintenance building and that project in and of itself is about a $300,000 project," says Rogers. "In addition to that, we have some bridge repairs that are being made this year to the tune of about $60,000 and some other maintenance projects such as re-asphalting the cart path. and all those things are very expensive.”
Rogers says the average yearly subsidy for the golf course is around $400,000. She says the golf course generates about half a million dollars in revenue each year.
