Neighborhood Watch: Police investigating Salvation Army break-in

Neighborhood Watch: Chase ends in crash; theft; Salvation Army break-in
By Jared Goffinet and Randy Moore | January 30, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 4:43 PM

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Police are investigating a break-in at the Salvation Army.

This is a picture sent to us from a volunteer:

According to police, sometime overnight someone broke into an outdoor freezer and stole food items. (Source: WFIE)

Volunteers tell us this isn’t the first time it happened and they just had a new lock put on the freezer this week. They are now looking at getting a security camera.

If you have any information, call the Henderson Police Department.

