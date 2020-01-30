Neighborhood Watch: Police investigating Salvation Army break-in

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Police are investigating a break-in at the Salvation Army.
This is a picture sent to us from a volunteer:
According to police, sometime overnight someone broke into an outdoor freezer and stole food items.
Volunteers tell us this isn’t the first time it happened and they just had a new lock put on the freezer this week. They are now looking at getting a security camera.
If you have any information, call the Henderson Police Department.
