ISP: Silver Alert issued for missing Warrick Co. man

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The sheriff’s department is investigating the disappearance of a Newburgh man.
According to Indiana State Police, Richard Howard, 85-years-old, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. ISP says Howard, who they think is in extreme danger, might be driving a green 2003 Dodge Caravan with a license plate number of STM763.
ISP describes Howard as a white male, 5′8″, 210-pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Howard, contact the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department at 812-897-1200 or 911.
