Hopkins Co. step closer to new sports complex

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The county is one step closer to getting a new sports complex.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield says Fiscal Court voted to enter into an agreement with the city of Madisonville to buy 23 acres in Madtown Commons.
It’s expected to be an indoor facility with two indoor soccer fields and three basketball courts with seating.
Whitfield says the next step is working with the mayor and city commissioners to figure out how to pay for the project and how the facility will be run.
