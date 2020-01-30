Golf carts stolen in Mt. Vernon, police looking for suspect

Posey Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon police are looking for the driver of a truck and trailer.
Officers say several golf carts were stolen from Carts, Parts, and More on Old Highway 62 last Friday.
The police department posted photos of the truck on Facebook in hopes someone will have information.
Police say it’s a red ford truck with dual rear wheels, and the number “31” is on the trailer’s side door.
Call Detective Bohleber at 812-838-8705 or 812-838-1320 if you know anything.
