Forum on proposed Daviess Co. Fairness Ordinance being held Thurs.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court wants to know what the community thinks of a proposed non-discrimination ordinance
The first of two forums will be held on Thursday.
The Fairness Ordinance would extend protections from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations.
The court has allotted more than two hours for the forum. They expect more than 200 people to show up for Thursday’s forum.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly tells us anyone wanting to speak will be given a certain amount of time-based on how many people sign up. He says if someone does not get to speak during the first one they will be moved to the top of the list to speak at the next forum on Feb. 24.
Mattingly also says if they can’t get through everyone in the two forums, he is open to having a third forum before the court votes on the ordinance.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.