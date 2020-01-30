EWSU introduces new app for customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Water and Sewer Utility staff introduced their recently relaunched My-Water mobile app on Wednesday.
The new app features make it more convenient for residents and businesses to access their accounts, monitor usage, make payments, report water waste, and communicate directly with customer service.
It will also have a map that will show if you’re in an area, where there’s a boil advisory.
“It will give you info about road closures, if there’s a boil advisory and general info about the project," said Evansville Water & Sewer Utility PIO Ella Johnson-Watson. "We have a website refersh evansville you can see info about the first ave water main project and other projects.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.