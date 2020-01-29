Early rain Friday, clearing and milder over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Another round of light rain showers will move through the Tri-State on Thursday night and early Friday morning. Temperatures will remain just above freezing in all by the northern edge of the Tri-State. Areas north of I-64 may see a light wintry mix early Friday morning. Temperatures will begin a steady climb with highs on Friday in the mid 40s, upper 40s by Saturday and lower 60s by early next week. Clouds will gradually give way to sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return next Tuesday-Thursday.