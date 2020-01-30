VCSO: SB Hwy-41 down to 1 lane after wreck

January 29, 2020 at 7:39 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 7:48 PM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 41.

According to dispatch, the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 41 just south of I-64. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Hwy-41 is down to one lane.

The sheriff’s office also says the eastbound on-ramp to I-64 from southbound Hwy-41 is closed until the crash area is cleared.

They did tell us fire crews were called to get someone out of one of the vehicles.

