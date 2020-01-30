Coronavirus impacts Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - International airlines are canceling flights to China and so are local businesses.
GE-Appliances, Haier company is a Chinese based company, they have think-tank and testing facilities in Evansville.
14 News spoke with Haier’s communications department, who tell us their main concern right now is keeping their employees safe. They are doing that by canceling all employee travel both to and from China.
The company’s headquarters is in China, but not located in the provinces where the virus was first detected.
But the company is playing it safe and abiding by CDC rules.
We also spoke with The Tri-State’s Chinese Culture Association about the virus. Their president tells me it’s a scary thought especially thinking back on the 2003 SARS outbreak.
“There are a lot of international travelers out there, you see them coming to Chicago, New York, Los Angles, they have the flights coming from Chinese cities,” said Association President, Jenbien Tsai. “We just hope we don’t have to see those things happen in the country here.”
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, 165 samples from 36 states are being tested. Five have come back positive and 68 have tested negative. The rest of the results are pending.
