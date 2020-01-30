Community hopes to revamp nearly century-old gym

CANELLTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Community leaders are looking to restore the 1928 Canellton Gym.
In a public meeting on Thursday, community members put out plans to fix up the building that was last used in the 90s. The mayor tells us he hopes to see the gym revamped into a space that can be used for sporting events, weddings, and musical performances.
