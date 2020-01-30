Chase ends in crash in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office says a chase started on St. Joseph Ave. and Mesker Park Drive just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies say they tried to pull the driver over, but he kept going.
They say they stopped following for safety reason.
Just two minutes later, other deputies say they found the car crashed at St. Joseph and Mohr.
They say Jamaine Sanders got out of the car and surrendered.
He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but is okay.
Deputies say the the car was stolen.
Sanders facing a list of charges.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.