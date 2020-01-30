Chandler Elem. feeling impact of illnesses

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One elementary school in the county has been hit by illnesses going around.
Superintendent Brad Schneider tells us 24 percent of students were out of school on Thursday at Chandler Elementary. That percentage from Schneider means 138 of 579 students were not at school.
He says custodians have been wiping down desk and sanitizing highly touched areas.
He asks parents to keep kids at home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours.
Schneider says they aren’t seeing as many absences at other schools. District-wide, the absentee rate is 15 percent.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.