Bullets hit occupied car, house in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are looking for the person who fired a gun late Wednesday night.
They say it happened in 2000 Block of West 9th Street.
A victim told police he was sitting in a parked car when someone fired several gunshots.
The victim was not hurt, but the car was hit two times, as well as a house.
Police say several shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered from the scene.
Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
