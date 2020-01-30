Bullets hit occupied car, house in Owensboro

Bullets hit occupied car, house in Owensboro
By Jill Lyman | January 30, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 10:40 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are looking for the person who fired a gun late Wednesday night.

They say it happened in 2000 Block of West 9th Street.

A victim told police he was sitting in a parked car when someone fired several gunshots.

The victim was not hurt, but the car was hit two times, as well as a house.

Police say several shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.