Vanderburgh Co. road closures and conditions cause concern for some citizens

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother is sharing the scary moments of when her son choked and how a nearby road closure could’ve changed the outcome.
Vanderburgh County Commissioners held its annual road hearing Tuesday afternoon where road projects scheduled for this year were highlighted, along with letting citizens identify specific county roads they would like to see on the paving list.
As we’re learning, one closure could have negative outcomes in critical moments.
The closure causing concern for some citizens during the meeting is Hornby Lane. The road sits in the northern part of Vanderburgh County. It’s also a dead-end and has been for many months, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at Google maps.
Hornby Lane, off North Green River Road, used to connect to the backside of Creekside Meadows subdivision. However, the county closed the road because it doesn’t meet standards.
“I am fully committed to opening it back up,” Commissioner Jeff Hatfield said. “Fully committed to improving it.”
Ashley Vinson, a nurse and mother living along Ty Court, says when their home was built in 2017, the road was open. She argues she’s one of the farthest homes from the entrance. When her 12-year-old son choked on food once, she knew ambulances might try to come down that closed road.
“His lips turned blue; his face turned dark purple, and really dark,” Vinson recalls. “I’m a registered nurse; as I performed the Heimlich, it didn’t work.”
The boy survived because the food became dislodged before paramedics arrived, but the situation was certainly scary. Vinson and other neighbors in the meeting would like to see it reopened as emergency access.
“I know he would not be here today if it did not dislodge,” Vinson cried. “I would’ve lost my son there the day.”
Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave says the road is about a 1,000 feet long and could cost close to a million dollars to fix.
“We are looking under every couch cushion for the funds to move these critical funds forward,” Musgrave said.
“This road has been a priority for a while, and we feel confident that we can get this done,” Commissioner Ben Shoulders added.
“I need no convincing, none,” Hatfield stated. “If I don’t get this road improved, I’ll consider it a personal failure.”
Commissioners are optimistic about moving this road project forward.
Musgrave said neighbors living in the area could possibly see construction work in about 18 months.
