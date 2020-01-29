USCIS certifies doctor in Dubois Co. to examine immigration seekers

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The National Citizenship and Immigration Services just certified a local doctor to examine people who are seeking immigration in Dubois County.
Dr. Stan Tretter with the Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center tells us he applied to be a civil surgeon after finding out there are a handful of individuals in Dubois County in need of an immigration exam.
A civil surgeon is someone who’s certified to give out those exams. The problem was that people seeking immigration were traveling at least an hour away from Dubois County to cities like Evansville to get the exam.
Tetter says when he found out this was happening, he wanted to make a change and applied to become a civil surgeon, so he could help.
“Really, the issue came to us through a collaborative effort in our community called the Latino Collaboration Table," said Dr. Tretter. "They were the ones who basically approached us with this need.”
Dr. Tretter says that altogether they service about eight counties.
He says these exams do cost money, but no matter where you go, the cost is typically about the same.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.