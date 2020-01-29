UE encouraged by Valparaiso loss, looks to break losing streak

“I feel like that we found we have a sense of direction," said Sam Cunliffe, UE redshirt junior. "We really trust coach Lick and what his plans for us. Only two days of practice, and I felt like we came a long way. We did get down in the first half, but we continued to battle, and I think that’s because we had a plan to go to and a system. I think we’re moving in the right direction, and I think we’re excited for this next game, I think we can get one out of it.”