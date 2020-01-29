UE encouraged by Valparaiso loss, looks to break losing streak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Purple Aces are in an adjustment period right now, which is uncommon for most teams since it’s already halfway through the season. But after Todd Lickliter was named head coach just a week ago, the UE men are still trying to put the pieces together.
It seems to be slowly coming together. Despite not having won a conference game and currently being on an eight-game losing streak, the Aces are encouraged after Sunday’s two-point loss at Valparaiso.
The 65 points parked the most scored by UE since January 4 and with that comes hope that the losing streak is close to being snapped.
“We’re still adjusting to new leadership, new environment, so for them to fight till the end, and play hard enough to give themselves a chance to win I think it speaks volumes," said head coach Todd Lickliter.
“I feel like that we found we have a sense of direction," said Sam Cunliffe, UE redshirt junior. "We really trust coach Lick and what his plans for us. Only two days of practice, and I felt like we came a long way. We did get down in the first half, but we continued to battle, and I think that’s because we had a plan to go to and a system. I think we’re moving in the right direction, and I think we’re excited for this next game, I think we can get one out of it.”
Wednesday night’s game might just be the Aces chance to break their losing streak because Illinois State is on a seven-game losing streak themselves.
Coach Lickliter and the UE crew will head to Normal, Illinois to a play against the Redbirds.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
