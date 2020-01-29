Students celebrate Catholic Schools Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students from across the diocese of Evansville are recognizing Catholic Schools Week.
Fifth, eighth and 12th graders from the diocese celebrated mass with Bishop Joseph Siegel Tuesday morning at St. Benedict Cathedral.
Schools from Vincennes, Jasper and Washington drove down to participate.
The theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed.”
Diocese Superintendent Dr. Daryl Hagan says this celebration speaks volumes about our catholic schools.
“It highlights the core values of Catholic schools, where we form students in the faith while providing quality catholic education for over 7,000 students in Southwestern Indiana," said Dr. Hagan.
Schools in the diocese are dressing up in themes each day throughout the week in recognition.
