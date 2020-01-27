Rain/Snow Mix Possible Today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is an even chance of rain/snow early Wednesday morning, little to no travel impacts expected. However, with temps just below freezing, slick spots possible on elevated surfaces. Cloudy and continued cold with high temps in the upper 30’s. Toight, a chance of snow early with temps dropping into the upper 20’s.
Brighter Thursday under partly sunny skies as temperatures reach 40-degrees. A slow warming trend through the weekend with high temps in the mid-40’s Saturday…50-degrees Sunday.
