Police: Suspect in custody after woman found dead
January 29, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 4:16 PM

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead early Wednesday.

According to the Mt. Carmel Police Department, a 911 call was made shortly after 8:30 a.m. with information about a stabbing in 900 block of Cherry Street. Police say when officers arrived they found the woman and a suspect.

The news release says the suspect, Ruben Corzine, 32-years-old, was found at the scene and was arrested.

Police say Corzine is now being without bond in the Wabash County Jail.

