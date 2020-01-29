Person in northern IN isolated over coronavirus concerns

Porter Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials in northern Indiana have isolated a person potentially infected with the coronavirus.
The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the person, who was traveling through Porter County, has been placed in isolation out of an abundance of caution. Laboratory tests by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will determine a final diagnosis.
It is not known where the person was traveling to or from, The Times reported.
The CDC has confirmed five cases of coronavirus in the United States in Illinois, Washington, California and Arizona. As of Monday, there were 32 cases that tested negative for the virus and 73 that were pending.
