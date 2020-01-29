Newburgh native wins Grammy

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A man that graduated from Castle High School is now a Grammy winner.
Jeremy Ferguson was the engineer on Cage the Elephant’s newest album. The band is from Bowling Green and formed back in 2006.
The album, Social Cues, took home the best rock album at the Grammy’s on Sunday.
Our Evan Gorman sat down with the Grammy winner for a phone interview on Tuesday to learn more.
“You gotta be open to all types of people, be supportive of the artist and then just really work hard and do what you can that’s like anything else, if you’re interested in it put everything you can into it,” said Ferguson.
Jeremy has been recording since 1995, starting in his parents’ garage in Newburgh. He started Battle Tapes Recording in 2002 and moved to Nashville in 2003.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.