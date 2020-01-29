New ideas, equipment on display at 46th Annual AG Expo

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A lot of people turned out for the AG Expo at the Convention Center, sponsored by The Owensboro Grain Day Committee.
Hundreds of people came out for the 46th annual AG Expo where anyone is welcome to explore new farming techniques, new gear, and new gadgets. One of these is designed to enhance their farming and agricultural needs.
The expo attracts different items from equipment to technology. Vendors call it a small local farm show where interacting with each other leads to a lot of sharing of information about new developments in the farming industry.
One of these vendors, James Pate from Precision Farming Solutions, says he is already looking forward to coming next year.
“Meeting new people, new faces," Pate said. "They don’t even have to be farmers. A lot of people will come through the show that they’re just fascinated by all the new technology there is. So I just like educating everyone whether they’re in the farming industry or not.”
Vendors say the expo gets bigger every year allowing them to reach more people and help grow their businesses.
