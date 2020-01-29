Local first responders plan for possible deadly situations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Local first responders worked together on Wednesday to plan for possible active shooter situations.
Owensboro firefighters, police, sheriff’s deputies and school officials joined a conference call with FEMA. The federal agency helps local governments practice for those types of active shooter emergencies.
FEMA comes up with various scenarios for officials to discuss potential resolutions.
“Just helping everybody go through the policies and procedures," says Deputy Director of Emergency Management John Clouse. "It’s easy for law enforcement and fire and emergency response services to get together and have meetings like this and we do that a lot anyway. We see each other out on the scenes, but we need to get engrained to other areas in the community. So we’re very thankful our community responds very well to these types of exercises.”
Simulation meetings like these covering various issues are held for officials around two to three times a year.
