Holiday World looking to fill 2,000 seasonal jobs

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials will be filling 2,000 seasonal positions in the coming weeks.
“We're looking for enthusiastic people of all ages and all walks of life," says Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President Matt Eckert. “We’re like a small city. We need ride operators, lifeguards, and sweepers, plus Team Members for admissions, grounds, shops, and foods.”
Most of the park’s seasonal positions are available to applicants who will be 16 years and older by April. A limited number of jobs require a minimum age of 14 years on the date of application.
Retirees, educators, and other adults seeking seasonal employment are highly encouraged to apply.
Job seekers should visit HolidayWorldJobs.com to fill out an online application.
Seasonal benefits include a personal Season Pass, park food and merchandise discounts, employee parties, incentive and awards programs, free admission to other parks, and more. Starting pay for those 18 and older is $10 per hour and all employees are eligible for two free uniforms.
This season, the park will again offer an Employee Transportation Program for seasonal employees who would not otherwise have a ride to work. Available at a nominal fee, bus rides will be offered from Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville, Lynnville, Haubstadt, Huntingburg, Jasper, Ferdinand, Leopold, and Tell City, Indiana, plus Owensboro, Kentucky.
"Working at Holiday World is about being part of something bigger than yourself. We get to help families make happy memories, and together we work as a team to make that happen every day," adds Eckert.
Holiday World opens its 74th season on May 2; Splashin’ Safari’s opening day is May 7. Construction for Cheetah Chase: the world's first launched water coaster is on schedule for Splashin' Safari's opening day.
