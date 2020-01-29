Food bank and clothing center in Tell City still closed due to fire

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City food bank and clothing closet is temporarily closed after the old Swiss Plywood building caught fire in December.
The Council of Agencies has been serving the Tell City community since the 1960s but they were forced to temporarily close after a fire broke out in the old Swiss Plywood building.
“There were so many people, police, fireman, and the fire was horrendous, it was black smoke and just crazy,” said Council of Agencies Treasurer Angie Garrett.
Garrett tells 14 News they won’t be able to reopen until they get the okay from the fire marshall.
They want to thank Indiana Realty and The Hearth for helping them store their inventory.
“I’m sure it’s hurting some of the people because they did count on coming there and getting food, we’re hoping that they were able to go to the other facilities and get something,” said Garrett.
Garrett tells us the agency is the only food bank in town that is open multiple times during the week without an appointment.
She says they help a lot of people, some people more frequently than others.
“This one time when she came in she said I need extra food this month, my daughter came to visit and brought the three grandkids, and then she just took off and left,” said Garrett.
Garrett said she loves volunteering, and that it gives her a sense of being needed.
“Now that I don’t work anymore, I’m always eager to help. I enjoy doing my bit of service for the community,” said Garrett.
However, she can’t do it alone and says they are looking for donations, and people to volunteer.
If you’re interested, please contact Georgeanne Gogel at 812-719-3997.
