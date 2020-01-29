First responders presented with more life-saving devices

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State first responders were presented with dozens of automated external defibrillators, or AED, at a Deaconess Orthopedic and Neuroscience Hospital ceremony.
They received 39 of those devices through Deaconess’ HeartSaver program. HeartSaver has raised money to place more than 400 AEDs throughout the Tri-State.
Nine area first responders were awarded defibrillators.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit received three. They say this is a vital tool to have while they are on patrol.
“You are tasked with being an initial responder in a variety of situations, oftentimes medical emergencies,” says Major Mark Rasure. “So having this piece of equipment at our disposal to be able to utilize, it’s imperative to be able to save lives.”
To date, at least eight lives have been saved through the HeartSaver program.
