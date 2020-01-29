EPD on the lookout after recent vehicle break-ins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A rise in car break-ins has police on the lookout.
Evansville Police tell us the break-ins are happening all around the city. In most cases, the vehicles are unlocked.
Police suggest you hide your valuables, especially firearms.
Police say they’ve had several guns stolen from vehicles over the past few weeks.
“It adds a lot of difficulty in your firearm leaving it in the car," says EPD Sgt. Nick Winsett. "If it gets taken, used in the commission of a crime, obviously you won’t be charged for that, but it may be years. You may never get it back. You know, it may be destroyed.”
Police say make sure you lock your vehicle doors and if you have had something stolen, call the police.
