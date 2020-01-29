Easter Seals presented with $20k check

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday at the Rotary Club Luncheon, Easter Seals was awarded a $20,000 check from the 5K Santa Run.
They say the money will help change the mental health landscape by meeting critical needs for pediatric psychology services in our region.
“20,000 is a tremendous amount of money, and we’re very grateful to Rotary for that," said Kelly Schneider, CEO of Easter Seals. "Almost as important is the opportunity to share our message with all of the rotary members, and with the community, it really has just lasting impact.”
We’re told that a large portion of the funds will go to help fund their new psychology expansion.
