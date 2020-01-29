Dubois Co. receives $60k to help fight addiction

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - $60,000 will be going to help combat addiction in Dubois County. The superior court got the grant from the Indiana Supreme Court.
Mark McConnell, the Dubois County Superior Judge, tells us the court has set aside $5,000 for law enforcement and the other $55,000 is being used to start two programs.
The first program is called the “I Need Help” initiative.
The court has partnered with the New Vision Counseling Services to provide up to $1,000 worth of substance abuse treatment to participants at no cost.
“It’s a frequent occurrence that someone who comes into court says ‘I have a problem, I’m an addict. I need help’. And sometimes we refer them to treatment, but I would like to see people get this treatment before they get arrested or in trouble with the law," said Judge McConnell.
He says the second program is called the “Court Alcohol and Drug Program.”
The court is partnering with Lifespring Health Systems and New Visions Counseling Center to provide up to $1,000 worth of free substance abuse addiction counseling to convicted offenders that are referred to these providers from the Court Alcohol and Drug Program.
