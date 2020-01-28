Clouds and showers/flurries to finish the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A light wintry mix came and went Wednesday morning. Temperatures climbed to 40 and will drop to near freezing on Thursday morning. A few snow showers or drizzle possible early Thursday. Highs on Thursday will press into the lower 40s. More light rain showers will breeze through early Friday and again on Saturday with temperatures above freezing through the period. By next week, we’ll climb into the mid to upper 50s with another chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.