Boonville woman who got a call from Reba McEntire dies

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a sad update to a story we told you about last week.
Lisa Tapley, who was battling brain cancer, has died.
Friends tell us she passed away shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Tapley recently got a call from her favorite singer, Reba McEntire, and the video had hundreds of views.
Tapley’s husband, Melvin, is a Captain with the Princeton Fire Department.
They are asking for donations to the Lisa Tapley Benefit Fund to help offset the family’s medical costs.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.