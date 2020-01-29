Boonville woman who got a call from Reba McEntire dies

Lisa Tapley and her husband, Melvin Tapley
By Jill Lyman | January 29, 2020 at 6:14 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 6:36 AM

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a sad update to a story we told you about last week.

Lisa Tapley, who was battling brain cancer, has died.

Friends tell us she passed away shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Tapley recently got a call from her favorite singer, Reba McEntire, and the video had hundreds of views.

Tapley’s husband, Melvin, is a Captain with the Princeton Fire Department.

They are asking for donations to the Lisa Tapley Benefit Fund to help offset the family’s medical costs.

