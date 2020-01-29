Amendment would ban smoking in parks in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday night, Henderson city commissioners passed the first reading of a new ordinance.
It’ll prohibit anyone from smoking in public parks, playgrounds and bus stops around the city.
Brad Staton was the only “no” vote. He declined to comment.
In another amendment related to smoking, the commission also passed a first reading of the special events ordinance that would allow permit holders to designate whether a designated smoking area will be included for the event.
