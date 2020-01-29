Alleged victim of Walter McCarty hires attorney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A female student who has reported she was sexually assaulted by former University of Evansville men’s basketball coach and former NBA player Walter McCarty has hired the Simpson Tuegel Law Firm out of Dallas to investigate and represent her in a potential action against the coach and the university.
“This was the classic power imbalance,” says attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel. “He was the town sweetheart, grew up in Evansville, returned after a successful NBA career and coached the basketball team to national success. When McCarty saw that the victim was in too vulnerable a position to protest his behavior toward her, he assaulted her. Thankfully, she reached out to a friend for support and the assault was reported to the university.”
After learning of the allegations, the university placed McCarty on administrative leave in December and fired him Jan. 21.
“It’s clear that my client wasn’t the only victim,” says Tuegel. “We have been informed that other women have come forward about McCarty’s sexual misconduct. It’s important that other survivors of this man’s acts know that they’re not alone, and we would encourage them to reach out to someone to report the misconduct. These women deserve to learn and work in an environment free of sexual violence and sexual harassment. My client asks that the community remain supportive of the men’s basketball team, as well as the additional survivors who have come forward.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.