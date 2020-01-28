USI MBB on the road for next four

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball hits the road for the next four games in the GLVC, beginning Thursday with 15th-ranked University of Missouri-St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. The Screaming Eagles finish the first half of the road trip Saturday at 3 p.m. when they visit Lindenwood University for the first time in conference action.
Game coverage for USI Men’s Basketball in 2019-20, including live stats, video, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN 97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
USI finishes the road trip next week when it visits Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri, February 6, and Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla, Missouri, February 8. The next home game for the Eagles is February 13 when it hosts Lindenwood to start Homecoming week.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 11 Quick Notes:
USI wins fifth-straight; sweep homestand. USI pushed its winning streak to five and completed a three-game homestand sweep with an 84-67 victory over Quincy University. USI had five players reach double-figures, led by the 18-point performance of guard/forward Kobe Caldwell. He was followed by junior guard Mateo Rivera, who had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and senior forward Josh Price, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Caldwell has season-best. USI senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell posted a season-high 18 points in the win over Quincy and has reached double-digits in scoring in three of his last four games since returning from an injury that sidelined him for the first 12 games of this year.
In the homestand sweep. In the USI homestand sweep, junior forward Emmanuel Little led the way with 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest. Senior guard Joe Laravie and junior guard Mateo Rivera followed with 12 points each, while junior forward Josh Price and senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell rounded out the top scorers with 11.0 points and 10.0 points, respectively.
USI in the GLVC. The Eagles remained in a tie for sixth in the GLVC standings after the victory over Quincy, but moved to within one game of third and two of second. USI also continued to climb in the GLVC point standings, taking sole possession of third. The top eight in the point standings qualify for the GLVC Tournament in March.
Leading the Eagles in 2019-20. Junior forward Emmanuel Little leads four USI players averaging in double-digits with 15.7 points per game with junior forward Josh Price following with 13.3 points per outing. Little also leads the team with 7.7 rebounds, while Price follows with 7.5 per contest. Junior guard Mateo Rivera and senior guard Joe Laravie round out the double-digit scorers with 12.0 and 11.7 points per game, respectively.
Little closing on 1,000 points. Junior forward Emmanuel Little is closing in on 1,000 points, posting 969 during his two-plus seasons and tying Ryan Kelley and Scott Taylor for 24th all-time. USI has had 20 1,000-point scorers in the history of the program. He also has 607 career boards, which ranks 8th all-time at USI.
USI leaders on the road. Junior forward Emmanuel Little is USI’s top scorer at home with 14.4 points per game. Little is followed by junior guard/forward Clayton Hughes and junior guard Mateo Rivera with 12.0 points per game each.
USI vs. UMSL. USI leads the all-time series versus UMSL, 38-12, after splitting a pair of games last season. The Tritons took the regular season contest, 73-61, at the Mark Twain Center in St. Louis, while USI bounced back to win a GLVC Tournament first round game, 87-61, in Edwardsville, Illinois.
UMSL in 2019-20. The Tritons sit on top of the GLVC standings with an 18-2 overall record, 9-1 in the GLVC after a 77-63 victory at Lewis University last Saturday in Romeoville, Illinois.
USI vs. Lindenwood. USI and Lindenwood are meeting for the first time in men’s basketball.
Lindenwood in 2019-20. Lindenwood is 8-10 overall and 2-8 in its first season in the GLVC. The Lions start the week in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and host McKendree University Thursday before welcoming USI.
