UE men continue road trip at Illinois State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday will mark the second game of a road swing for the University of Evansville men’s basketball team with the Purple Aces heading to Normal, Ill. to face Illinois State in a 7 p.m. game. ESPN+ and the Purple Aces Radio Network have the coverage.
Setting the Scene
- Following a strong second-half showing at Valparaiso that saw the Aces outscore the Crusaders by a 42-31 margin in the second half while cutting an 18-point deficit into just two points, UE continues on the road at ISU
- Evansville took many positives from Sunday’s game including a 36-31 rebounding edge and 11 offensive caroms, just one off of the season high - it was the second time in the last ten games that the Aces finished with the rebounding advantage
- The Aces look to reverse a recent trend against the Redbirds, falling in the last nine meetings with the last UE victory coming on January 25, 2016 inside Redbird Arena
- The Aces look to right the ship following an 0-8 start to its MVC slate; UE is trying to avoid the 0-13 start to the 2009-10 league schedule
Last Time Out
- After falling behind by as many as 18 points in the first half, the Aces made a second half rally before coming up just short in a 67-65 loss at Valpo on Sunday
- The Aces chipped away over the course of the second half and used some late magic to get within two points in the final minute
- Sam Cunliffe led the way with 16 points, his top game since Dec. 7 when he had 21 against Miami Ohio
- Jawaun Newton and K.J. Riley added 12 points each while Noah Frederking scored 11
- Newton’s final tally marked his career high, surpassing his previous mark of nine
- UE finished with 13 assists against 12 turnovers - it was the first positive ratio since the first meeting against Valpo
Turning the corner
- Entering the game at Valparaiso, Coach Lickliter had the opportunity to run just two practices, but his expertise was already showing on the floor
- Through two games, opponents are shooting just 35.2% in the second half, hitting 19 out of 54 attempts
- The offense improved from shooting 30.2% and posting 14 points in the paint versus the Bulldogs to 40.0% and 28 points down low against the Crusaders
Scouting the Opponent
- Illinois State sits at 6-14 overall and 1-7 in MVC action
- Since defeating UNI in the Valley opener, the Redbirds have dropped their last seven match-ups including a 58-55 contest against Southern Illinois on Saturday at Redbird Arena
- Zach Copeland paces the ISU offense with 15.7 points per game along with a team-high 24 steals
- He has team highs in field goal makes (108), 3-point field goals (54) and free throw conversions (44)
- Keith Fisher III has a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game and ranks second in scoring with 8.0 PPG
- Each of ISU’s wins this season have come at home with them posting a 6-4 mark at Redbird Arena
