Trial date set for former Princeton teacher accused of child seduction

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A former Princeton teacher charged with attempted child seduction and theft is now scheduled to go to trial March 2.
Gary Kinswa, 44, was in court Monday for his most recent hearing.
He was arrested in September.
Kinswa is accused of exchanging inappropriate text messages and emails with a student when he was a teacher at Princeton Community High School.
Kinswa is also accused of stealing money from the high school prom fund.
A pretrial conference is set for Feb. 19.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.