Some Henderson firefighters participate in yoga classes to help with stress

HENDERSON, Ky., (WFIE) - Henderson Fire Department leaders are emphasizing health and wellbeing for their firefighters. They’re using yoga as a way to teach stress management when faced with a stressful situation.
“It helps you deal with the stresses and post-traumatic stress,” said Lt. Josh Dixon, one of the instructors of the class. “We never know when we get to an emergency scene what we’re going to be faced with.”
Chris Sampley, a firefighter who participated in the class, said he hasn’t dealt with any post-traumatic stress. However, he said there was a stressful situation he was faced with was just a few weeks ago.
“It was something that was, it took my breath away," said Sampley. "I literally thought, take a breath and reset.”
Lt. Dixon said the lessons have even helped him.
“I can use it even at home, use it on emergency scenes, being able to calm myself and make educated decisions,” said Lt. Dixon.
Lt. Dixon said he holds the classes every one to two weeks.
