Patchy Fog & Freezing Drizzle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy freezing drizzle possible this morning with temps dropping below freezing. Slick spots possible during the morning commute. Cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the mid-30’s along with patchy drizzle.
There is an even chance of rain/snow early Wednesday morning, little to no travel impacts expected. However, with temps just below freezing, slick spots possible on bridges and overpasses. Cloudy and continued cold with high temps in the upper 30’s. Wednesday night, a chance of snow early with temps dropping into the upper 20’s.
Brighter Thursday under partly sunny skies as temperatures reach 40-degrees. A slow warming trend through the weekend with high temps in the mid-40’s Saturday…50-degrees Sunday.
