Owensboro-Daviess Co. airport looks at plans for future

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro-Daviess County airport officials are looking ahead, developing a new 10-year-plan.
Airport officials say they’ve reached the goals outlined in their previous master plan and now is time for a new one.
Operations Manager Tristan Durbin says by creating a new 10-year plan, OWB officials will be setting goals they’d like to accomplish in the next decade.
He says before figuring out what those goals will be, airport staff will conduct several studies.
However, there are two goals Turbin says will definitely be on the new master plan. The airport is looking to increase its numbers of both general and corporate aviation tenants.
Durbin says the airport is receiving a $600,000 grant from the FAA to fund the many studies and assessments they need for this plan.
“During that plan, we’ll do some wind assessments, some aviation activity forecasts," Durbin said. “We’ll do airport geographical information surveys, we’ll do a terminal facility assessment, just multiple different documents, there’ll be a waste recycling program."
Durbin says the formal assessment will take about a year to be complete. He says that’s when airport staff will present the master plan to the airport board and send it to the FAA.
